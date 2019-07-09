Have your say

Dion Donohue is attracting interest from Fleetwood and Mansfield.

It's understood the former Pompey man is closing in on a switch to a new club following his Fratton Park release last month.

The Welshman moved to the Blues from Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee in August 2017, scoring one goal in 47 matches.

After an encouraging 2017-18 campaign, Donohue was plagued by a series of injuries during last term’s failed League One promotion bid.

It restricted the former Everton youth player to just 14 appearances, with hamstring and groin setbacks – along with a spate of glandular fever – keeping him sidelined.

Dion Donohue.

It resulted in Pompey boss Kenny Jackett not taking up the club option of an additional 12 months on Donohue’s contract.

The versatile talent, who can operate in both central midfield and left-back roles, had hoped of a move further north nearer his family – with Fleetwood and Mansfield keen.

League One rivals Fleetwood have the 25-year-old on their radar.

Donohue delivered a swashbuckling performance in the Blues' 1-0 victory against Joey Barton’s men at Fratton Park in October.

He dictated played in the second half with his array of passing from the engine room.

The Cod Army will be hoping to improve on their 11th-place finish.

Meanwhile, Mansfield have designs on winning promotion from League Two next season.

The Stags suffered play-off semi-final defeat to Newport County last campaign.

John Dempster has taken the reins at Field Mill following David Flintcroft’s departure.