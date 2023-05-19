The former Pompey midfielder has just been named Doncaster Rovers’ player of the season – a campaign that kicked off with the 26-year-old not kicking a ball in a competitive game for 10 months.

And after the missing the first 11 games of this season with the persitsent same issue, the Portsmouth-born ace was determined to make up for lost time.

So much so, that he finally showed Rovers fans what he’s about and why he was brought to the club in the first place.

Indeed, the only league games Close missed following his comeback in September was Donny’s final match of the season against Walsall.

In between, he racked up 34 League Two starts – which is bettered by no other player in the Rovers team – and nearly 3,000 minutes of game time.

The midfielder also scored two goals and recorded three assists. He also skippered Doncaster on three occasions in April.

Former Pompey midfielder Ben Close Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

It wasn’t enough to stop the Yorkshire outfit from finishing the season in 18th place and recording their lowest league placing in 20 years.

However, it gave Close the platform to showcase his ability and offered him the chance to enjoy some personal glory following a frustrating period in his career.

‘On a personal level it’s nice to be recognised for these individual awards off the back of a long injury as well,’ said Close.

‘I didn’t really expect to play this many games this season.’

The Blues academy product left Fratton Park in the summer of 2021 after 190 appearances and 18 goals for the club.

Close wanted a change of scenery to boost his career – and how he needed one after becoming a little stale at the club he passionately supports.

Having witnessed home-grown contemporaries Conor Chaplin and Adam Webster, plus close friend Matt Clarke, sparkle elsewhere, he was tempted to seek a fresh challenge.