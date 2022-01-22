The former Blues man started on his Lincoln debut, as Michael Appleton’s side ran out 2-1 winners against play-off chasing Plymouth.

Marquis scored 36 times for Pompey during his two-and-half year stay, which included 121 appearances.

After starting the season as number one striker, George Hirst’s rise to the number nine shirt had seen the former Millwall man become second fiddle to the Leicester loanee.

The 29-year-old was only able to find the net four times in 24 appearances for Danny Cowley’s side this term, which prompted the January departure.

But it didn’t take long for the former Doncaster man to appear on the scoresheet for Appleton’s side, scoring 51 minutes into his first Lincoln game.

Marquis started alongside reported Pompey target Liam Cullen, who joined the Imps on loan from Swansea last week.

