And he’s used another ex-Blues player’s own party trick following a goal to highlight the hypocrisy of some – Peter Crouch and his robot dance!

Ex-Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane led the criticism levelled at Neymar, Richarlison, coach Tite & Co, describing their elaborate dance routines as ‘disrespectful’ and something you’d expect to see while ‘watching Strictly’ while reviewing the last-16 game for ITV.

Others have joined him since, with former Pompey defender Jason Cundy – now a presenter on talkSPORT – adding his weight to Keane’s views by calling the Samba Stars’ actions as embarrassing, arrogant and cocky.

However, taking an alternative view is one-time Fratton Park favourite O’Brien, who is currently at Shrewsbury.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, he said he found the criticism thrown at Brazil ‘funny’, bearing in mind the desire for Crouch to produce his now famous robot dance after each goal he scored.

The former Millwall and Sunderland ace also referenced Daniel Sturridge and Jesse Lingard’s goal celebrations as he made his point.

Tweeting as the scolding for Brazil’s action continued, O’Brien said: ‘The funny thing is when all of you next see Peter Crouch you will all be like “Go on Crouchy son, do the robot haha love it! What a guy” lol so weird’.

Vinicius Junior, second from left, celebrates with Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Neymar after scoring Brazil's first goal in their 4-1 win against South Korea Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

He then added: ‘Let me know even mention strurridge and j lingz’.

For the record, former Blues, Spurs, Liverpool and England striker Crouch only did the robot dance twice during a game – in the Three Lions’ 6-0 friendly victory over Jamaica at Old Trafford in 2006, and on February 1, 2017, when he netted his 100th Premier League goal for Stoke against Everton.

Peter Crouch performs his robot dance after scoring for England against Jamaica in 2006 Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

