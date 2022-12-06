Former Portsmouth, Millwall and Sunderland ace hits back at Brazil criticism - and uses Peter Crouch's robot dance to make his point
Former Pompey striker Aiden O’Brien has hit back at those who have criticised Brazil for their goal celebrations during their 4-1 World Cup win against South Korea.
And he’s used another ex-Blues player’s own party trick following a goal to highlight the hypocrisy of some – Peter Crouch and his robot dance!
Ex-Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane led the criticism levelled at Neymar, Richarlison, coach Tite & Co, describing their elaborate dance routines as ‘disrespectful’ and something you’d expect to see while ‘watching Strictly’ while reviewing the last-16 game for ITV.
Others have joined him since, with former Pompey defender Jason Cundy – now a presenter on talkSPORT – adding his weight to Keane’s views by calling the Samba Stars’ actions as embarrassing, arrogant and cocky.
However, taking an alternative view is one-time Fratton Park favourite O’Brien, who is currently at Shrewsbury.
In a tweet posted on Tuesday, he said he found the criticism thrown at Brazil ‘funny’, bearing in mind the desire for Crouch to produce his now famous robot dance after each goal he scored.
The former Millwall and Sunderland ace also referenced Daniel Sturridge and Jesse Lingard’s goal celebrations as he made his point.
Tweeting as the scolding for Brazil’s action continued, O’Brien said: ‘The funny thing is when all of you next see Peter Crouch you will all be like “Go on Crouchy son, do the robot haha love it! What a guy” lol so weird’.
He then added: ‘Let me know even mention strurridge and j lingz’.
For the record, former Blues, Spurs, Liverpool and England striker Crouch only did the robot dance twice during a game – in the Three Lions’ 6-0 friendly victory over Jamaica at Old Trafford in 2006, and on February 1, 2017, when he netted his 100th Premier League goal for Stoke against Everton.