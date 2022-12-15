Speaking on talkSPORT on Thursday as he helped determine the quarter-final draw of the Papa John’s Trophy, the 60-year-old said he’s currently working with the Northern Ireland Football Association (IFA) in a recruitment capacity.

The ex-Blues boss has been out of management since February, when he was sacked by League Two Leyton Orient.

In October, the former Watford midfielder admitted he favoured specialising in recruitment and squad planning as he sought a return to the game.

Now it appears the IFA have offered him that exact route, with the one-time Wolves, Swansea and Millwall boss currently on the payroll at Windsor Park.

It’s not clear when Jackett took up the role, with Michael O’Neil now back in charge of the Northern Ireland national team following the sacking of Ian Baraclough.

And although, he ruled out a return to management, the ex-Pompey manager admitted he remained opened to offers if other recruitment jobs were to become available.

Asked about his current involvement in the game, Jackett told talkSPORT: ‘I’m doing some recruitment work for the Northern Irish FA.

Kenny Jackett's last match in charge of Pompey was the Blues' rescheduled Papa John's Trophy final defeat against Salford in March 2021.

‘It’s something that I have enjoyed but if something comes up that suits me, I think it will more likely to be in recruitment than front-line management.

‘It’s an opportunity(I want) to suit the lifestyle now, that’s the important thing.’

Jackett and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan were involved in the draw for the last eight of the Papa John’s Trophy.

The duo combined to see the Blues handed a tough trip to League One promotion rivals Bolton – a game that will be played during the week commencing January 9.

Jackett famously led Pompey to victory in the competition back in 2019, when the Blues beat Sunderland on penalties in front of 85,021 fans at a sold-out Wembley.

And the Watford Ambassador said the quarter-final tie between the third-tier heavyweights was worthy of a final.

'It's a big game, two massive clubs and both have realistic ambitions as well of going all the way and doing well in the competition,' said Jackett.

