Former Portsmouth misfit linked with Charlton as Addicks eye replacements for £750,000 Huddersfield-bound top scorer
With reports emerging that the Addicks have accepted a £750,000 bid for last term’s 27-goal top-scorer Alfie May from Huddersfield, manager Nathan Jones is keen to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
And it’s been suggested Ahadme is someone the Londoners could turn to as his Ipswich future looks increasingly in doubt following their promotion to the Premier League.
The 23-year-old has featured just eight times for Kieran McKenna’s side since his surprise 2022 move from Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee. The majority of that time has been spent on loan, with Ahadme scoring 13 goals in 33 appearances for Cambridge United last season.
According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Charlton have registered their interest in the forward, who has a year remaining on his Portman Road contract and will command a fee if he leaves the Tractor Boys during this transfer window.
Ahadme spent the first half of the 2021 season at Fratton Park, after arriving on loan from Norwich. Yet the Morocco youth international failed to establish himself in Danny Cowley’s plans and returned early to Carrow Road after one goal in 10 appearances.
