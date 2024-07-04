Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey flop Gassan Ahadme has sealed a £1m move from Ipswich to Charlton.

The forward, who spent an unproductive five months at Fratton Park on loan from Norwich in 2021, has signed a four-year deal with the Addicks and is Nathan Jones’ sixth signing of the summer.

The 23-year-old is also the second forward the League One side have snapped up to this week after parting company with top-scorer Alfie May, who has joined Huddersfield in a £750,000-plus move. Matty Godden has also made the move to south London, after leaving Championship Coventry for an undisclosed fee.

Charlton represents Ahadme’s sixth club, with spells at Burton (twice), Ipswich and Cambridge United following his unsuccessful loan stint at PO4 that produced one goal and 10 Blues appearances.

Ipswich surprised many by forking out a reported £300,000 for the front man in September 2022, after he bagged eight goals in 22 appearances for Burton.

Yet they’ll have more than tripled that outlay less than two years later, with Sky Sports reporting on Wednesday that Charlton had agreed a £1m deal to bring the Spanish-born attacker to The Valley.

Ahadme, who scored 11 league goals in 29 loan appearances for Cambridge last season, still had a year remaining on his Portman Road deal. He featured just eight times for the Tractor Boys, with seven of those coming from the bench.

Jones told Charlton’s website: ‘I’m delighted we’ve signed Gassan, he was a real number one target for us. Like with the signing of Matty Godden, it has been a long process - we’ve been pursuing him all summer. We’re delighted to add him, he brings us quality, and a presence and profile of a number nine.

‘His arrival continues the recruitment process that we want with a focus on being categorically stronger as a squad coming out of the transfer window.