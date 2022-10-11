According to Football Insider, the former Pompey assistant boss has admirers in the Baggies boardroom following his impressive work with Wigan and is a serious candidate for the role.

The struggling Championship outfit are on the look out for a new manager after they parted company with Steve Bruce.

The former Manchester United captain was sacked on Monday with the club 22nd in the table following their goalless draw with Luton at the Hawthorns.

Former Pompey assistant manager Leam Richardson is in the frame for the vacant manager's job at West Brom Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Wigan are 16th in the standings following their return to the second tier.

They won promotion back to the Championship by winning the 2021-22 League Two title – Richardson’s first piece of silverware as a manager after serving as Paul Cook’s No2 for many years.

The Latics’ success last term also earned the 42-year-old the League One Manager of the Season award.

At present, the former Pompey man is 5/1 on SkyBet to take over at West Brom.

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is 2/1 favourite, with Roy Keane at 3/1 and Carlos Corberan and Chris Wilder joining Richardson at fives.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt is priced at 20/1.

Richardson enjoyed two memorable years at Fratton Park under Cook, who is now manager of National League Chesterfield.

That successful period was capped off with victory over Cheltenham on the final day of the 2016-17 season to clinch the League Two title in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Speaking about his time at Pompey back in April, Richardson said: ‘Portsmouth will always be a special place for me.

‘Once you've worked there, you realise how special it is – similar to here at Wigan – and the fans are amazing.

‘I've been very fortunate to have worked at some very special football clubs.

‘During the two years we were at Portsmouth, the club experienced a fantastic time.

