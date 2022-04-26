The Wigan boss enjoyed two memorable years with the Blues, acting as assistant manager to Paul Cook.

That successful period was capped off with victory over Cheltenham on the final day of the 2016-17 season to clinch the League Two title in the most dramatic of circumstances and kick-start wild celebrations on the PO4 pitch.

Now Richardson is back with another potentially unforgettable Fratton Park occasion on the cards.

A point would seal the Latics’ return to the Championship.

But if the league leaders better second-placed Rotherham’s result at Sunderland, then the visitors will clinch the League One title with one game remaining.

Danny Cowley & Co will, of course, be doing their best to deny Wigan that opportunity as they look to continue fine home form that has seen them win seven and draw two of their past nine games on the south coast.

A home victory in the last Fratton Park game of the season will help ease fans’ disappointment following a frustrating season for the Blues.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson returns to Fratton Park tonight knowing promotion and the League One title could be sealed Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Richardson knows all too well how amazing the PO4 support is.

But as he welcomed a reunion with his former employers, he admitted his Wigan side will travel south with a determination seal promotion in style.

He told Wigan Today: ‘Portsmouth will always be a special place for me.

‘Once you've worked there, you realise how special it is – similar to here at Wigan – and the fans are amazing.

Leam Richardson joins in with the celebrations after Pompey clinched promotion back to League One at Notts County in April 2017 - three games before that final-day victory against Cheltenham which clinched the League Two title

‘I've been very fortunate to have worked at some very special football clubs.

‘During the two years we were at Portsmouth, the club experienced a fantastic time.

‘We managed to stabilise the club, win promotion to League One, and put in place a real foundation from which to build.

‘It'll be great to see some familiar faces down there, and hopefully it's a good night for us.’

With Wigan set to bring a bumper crowd to Fratton Park for tonight’s game, Richardson added: ‘We'll be going all out to win the game, there's no other way,

‘You work too hard throughout the week to turn up for a game and try to set up any other way.

‘It's my belief and my philosophy to be a high-intense, pressing team, who try to dominate the ball and win games.

‘That's what we're here for and there's no reason to change now.

‘It's not cheap to watch football these days, and we want to do everything we can to make it worthwhile.