Former Portsmouth No2 and Wigan boss Leam Richardson wanted by MK Dons to replace sacked Liam Manning

That’s according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, who claims the Dons – who beat Pompey 2-0 at Fratton Park on Saturday – see the former Blues No2 as a potential replacement for the sacked Liam Manning.

Richardson is currently out of work after he was axed from his role as Wigan boss last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After guiding the Latics back to the Championship last season, Paul Cook’s former right-hand man at Fratton Park was dismissed with Wigan sitting second from bottom in the table.

The DW Stadium suffered six defeats in their last seven games under Richardson, with his last game in charge coming against Coventry on November 8.

The 43-year-old was with Pompey for two years from 2015-2017 and assisted Cook as the Blues won the League Two title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo left PO4 just days after the title success to take up roles at the Latics, for whom Richardson has worked for up until his sacking.

MK Dons are currently without a manager after they parted company with Manning last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leam Richardson is currently out of work following his sacking at Wigan Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

The Dons took the decision with the club 23rd in the League One table and following their 13th league defeat of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veteran defender Dean Lewington took charge of their 2-0 win at Fratton Park on Saturday – which was their first win in six games.