MK Dons sack head coach Liam Manning ahead of League One trip to Portsmouth

The Dons took the decision to part company with the 37-year-old with the club currently 23rd in the League One table.

It comes after Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Fleetwood – their 13th league defeat of the season – and the former Lommel SK boss’ criticism of his players following their latest loss.

MK Dons, who reached the play-offs under Manning last season, are currently only above bottom-placed Morecambe on goal difference.

Liam Manning has been sacked as manager of MK Dons Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

They are also five points from safety ahead of their next league game, which is against Pompey at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Manning had been in charge of the Dons since August 2021, when he replaced Russell Martin in the hot seat.

It has been announced that captain Dean Lewington will take interim care of the first team.

With assistant head coach Chris Hogg, assistant first-team coach David Wright and goalkeeper coach Darren Smith will also depart the Football Club, Dons Sporting Director, Liam Sweeting, said: ‘Liam, Chris and David have worked tirelessly over the last 16 months and we are hugely grateful for their dedication as well as what they were able to achieve on and off the pitch, particularly last season.

‘As well as being thoroughly professional and dedicated, they have represented the club impeccably throughout their time with us.

‘Our thanks as well to Darren, who stepped in to help us during a difficult period.

