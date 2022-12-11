MK Dons sack head coach Liam Manning ahead of League One trip to Portsmouth
MK Dons have sacked head coach Liam Manning.
The Dons took the decision to part company with the 37-year-old with the club currently 23rd in the League One table.
It comes after Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Fleetwood – their 13th league defeat of the season – and the former Lommel SK boss’ criticism of his players following their latest loss.
MK Dons, who reached the play-offs under Manning last season, are currently only above bottom-placed Morecambe on goal difference.
They are also five points from safety ahead of their next league game, which is against Pompey at Fratton Park on Saturday.
Manning had been in charge of the Dons since August 2021, when he replaced Russell Martin in the hot seat.
It has been announced that captain Dean Lewington will take interim care of the first team.
With assistant head coach Chris Hogg, assistant first-team coach David Wright and goalkeeper coach Darren Smith will also depart the Football Club, Dons Sporting Director, Liam Sweeting, said: ‘Liam, Chris and David have worked tirelessly over the last 16 months and we are hugely grateful for their dedication as well as what they were able to achieve on and off the pitch, particularly last season.
‘As well as being thoroughly professional and dedicated, they have represented the club impeccably throughout their time with us.
‘Our thanks as well to Darren, who stepped in to help us during a difficult period.
‘Ultimately, given the position we find ourselves in, our decision now is to change the leadership and my full focus is on identifying and appointing the right person to, first and foremost, guide us out of this current situation, before then taking us forward. That process begins immediately.’