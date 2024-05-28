Former Portsmouth skipper a transfer target for host of EFL clubs - including Bristol Rovers and Stockport County
Former Pompey captain Clark Robertson has a host of EFL clubs in pursuit of his signature this summer.
After helping FC Ashdod maintain their Israeli Premier League status, the defender looks set to return to the UK upon the expiry of his current one-year deal with the Port City side.
And it appears the 30-year-old won’t be short of offers, with the Daily Record claiming Bristol Rovers, Stockport County and MK Dons are in competition to land the Scot during the forthcoming transfer window.
Robertson, who fled Israel in October before returning to the country to complete the 2023-24 season, is believed to be mulling over the offers put to him before deciding where his next move takes him.
The former Blackpool and Rotherham centre-back moved abroad last summer after being told his Fratton Park contract would not be renewed. Robertson spent two seasons at PO4, after being signed by Danny Cowley on a free transfer, and made 57 appearances for the club. He skippered the Blues during both seasons, helping Pompey secure 10th and eighth-placed finishes in League One.
Robertson was one of eight players let go by the Blues in the summer of 2023 as sporting director Richard Hughes and head coach John Mousinho set about creating a squad that could deliver a return to the Championship.
Both Bristol Rovers and Stockport County will compete in next season’s League One, while MK Dons remain a League Two side. If Robertson opts for a move to Stockport - who won this season’s League Two title - he’ll be reunited with former Fratton Park team-mate Jay Mingi after he agreed terms on a three-year deal with the Edgeley Park side at the weekend. He’ll now officially leave Colchester United when the transfer window opens on June 14.
