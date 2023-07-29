The former Academy skipper trialled at Birmingham, Wycombe, Brentford and Colchester following his heartbreaking Fratton Park release in April.

However, on Friday he was unveiled by Farnborough, following a successful trial with the National League South club.

Payce, an attacking midfielder, earned a deal after impressing in several of Boro’s pre-season friendlies – and now has the opportunity to rebuild his career with Spencer Day’s side.

The 18-year-old subsequently featured off the bench for the final 17 minutes of Friday night’s 2-2 friendly draw against Dorking.

He links up with ex-Pompey winger Ricky Holmes, who rejoined Farnborough earlier this month having departed at the end of last season.

Payce, who made three Pompey first-team appearances, has signed a 12-month contract with a club which last season finished 12th and knocked League Two Sutton United out of the FA Cup.

Farnborough boss Day told the official website: ‘Adam is an exciting prospect who skippered Portsmouth last year, chipping in with numerous goals and assists.

Ex-Pompey midfielder Adam Payce has joined Farnborough following trials at several Football League clubs. Picture: Jason Brown

‘I’m pleased he’s chosen us to help his development and despite his young age, has already shown numerous moments that shows he can have a great future in the game.’

Payce’s Pompey release surprised some supporters after skippering the under-18s and netting 14 goals in 31 appearances in 2022-23.

He made his first-team debut aged 17 years and 20 days in a Papa Johns Trophy encounter with Crystal Palace Under-21s in November 2021.

The midfielder went on to total three senior outings, all arriving in the same competition, most recently against Aston Villa Under-21s in October 2022.

Payce was also a regular in the Blues’ Hampshire Senior Cup campaign, representing them in March’s quarter-final defeat at Bournemouth.

However, following graduation from the Blues’ Academy, he was released along with fellow second-year scholars Jamie Howell, Gabriel Kamavuako and Elliott Simpson.

Pompey did retain Josh Dockerill, although the talented youngster sustained ACL damage to his knee in the pre-season friendly at Gosport earlier this month.

