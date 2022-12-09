The 26-year-old – who started the season with Hull – has once more dropped down three tiers of the game to join National League high-fliers Wrexham.

Cannon has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Racecourse Ground outfit who are owned by Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has made the switch for an undisclosed fee and should be available to Wrexham’s home game against Paul Cook’s Chesterfield on Tuesday night.

Andy Cannon, right, with Pompey boss Danny Cowley

Cannon’s presence in the Hatters midfield helped them win the National League title ahead of second-placed Wrexham and secure their return to the Football League for the first time in 11 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while that particular transfer proved a success, his time at Hull certainly hasn’t worked out that way.

Indeed, after completing his move to the Championship outfit as a free agent – which also came as a surprise – Cannon has only featured 17 times for the Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleven of those came last term and before his loan at Stockport, but only four of those came as league starts.

Meanwhile, six appearances arrived at the start of this season, only for the former Pompey ace to be excluded from Hull’s 24-man Championship squad that was submitted to the EFL following the close of the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, Cannon hasn’t featured in a competitive game for the East Yorkshire side since August 30 and was deemed surplus to requirements by new Tigers boss Liam Rosenior.

Speaking to Wrexham’s website after completing the move, Cannon said: ‘I’m over the moon. We’ve been talking for a few weeks and so to finally get it done… I’m really looking forward to getting going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Everything that’s going on here… it’s a positive place to be around. I played here last season, and saw the atmosphere and I can’t wait to get going to be a part of it.’

Wrexham are currently second in the National League table – just a point behind current leaders Notts County. They travel to Eastleigh on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad