Former Portsmouth & Stockport midfielder Andy Cannon makes another surprise move back to non-league football after swapping Hull for Wrexham
Former Pompey midfielder Andy Cannon has swapped the Championship for non-league football – again!
The 26-year-old – who started the season with Hull – has once more dropped down three tiers of the game to join National League high-fliers Wrexham.
Cannon has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Racecourse Ground outfit who are owned by Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
He has made the switch for an undisclosed fee and should be available to Wrexham’s home game against Paul Cook’s Chesterfield on Tuesday night.
-
1
BREAKING: Portsmouth rival manager lined up to join QPR in surprise move for former Preston North End, Cardiff City and Lincoln City man
-
2
Portsmouth boss responds to talk of Derby County move for skipper following reports former Blackpool, Rotherham United and Aberdeen man is set to leave in January
The move comes after the former Rochdale ace surprisingly joined Stockport on loan last January – just months after arriving at the MKM Stadium on a free transfer following his Fratton Park departure.
Cannon’s presence in the Hatters midfield helped them win the National League title ahead of second-placed Wrexham and secure their return to the Football League for the first time in 11 years.
But while that particular transfer proved a success, his time at Hull certainly hasn’t worked out that way.
Indeed, after completing his move to the Championship outfit as a free agent – which also came as a surprise – Cannon has only featured 17 times for the Tigers.
Eleven of those came last term and before his loan at Stockport, but only four of those came as league starts.
Meanwhile, six appearances arrived at the start of this season, only for the former Pompey ace to be excluded from Hull’s 24-man Championship squad that was submitted to the EFL following the close of the summer transfer window.
As a result, Cannon hasn’t featured in a competitive game for the East Yorkshire side since August 30 and was deemed surplus to requirements by new Tigers boss Liam Rosenior.
Speaking to Wrexham’s website after completing the move, Cannon said: ‘I’m over the moon. We’ve been talking for a few weeks and so to finally get it done… I’m really looking forward to getting going.
‘Everything that’s going on here… it’s a positive place to be around. I played here last season, and saw the atmosphere and I can’t wait to get going to be a part of it.’
Wrexham are currently second in the National League table – just a point behind current leaders Notts County. They travel to Eastleigh on Saturday.