The 26-year-old raised many eyebrows during the week when he completed a loan move to Stockport County from Hull.

It represents a drop of three divisions, with the former Rochdale ace staying at Edgley Park until the end of the season with the aim of helping the Hatters reach the Football League for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign.

Leaders Stockport are currently 10 points clear of Paul Cook’s Chesterfield, who are in second, with 10 games of the season remaining.

Cannon could make his debut today at Eastleigh, where he could go head-to-head with former Blues team-mate Brett Pitman.

Yet, before he does, the ex-Pompey man opened up on his reasons behind the switch.

At at the forefront of his decision was his desire to play football again, with the last of his 11 Hull appearance’s this season coming in November.

Cannon also revealed Stockport were the only side he’d move to at this level after spending seven years at the club’s academy as a youngster.

He told Stockport’s media team: ‘Some of the players they have got here have really good quality.

‘I don’t think anybody else in this league would have interested me, this is a club that has got a heart, it means something.

‘Hopefully if I can push them over the line and help them then it’ll be really good.’

He added: ‘I’ve missed out on a lot of football this season and if I can come here and get some minutes under my belt and help push the team over the final hurdle then it’ll be perfect.’

Cannon left Pompey to join Hull last summer after two-and-a-half-years at Fratton Park.