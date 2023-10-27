Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s according to the Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop, who also claims Dean Holden - another manager currently out of work - is in the mix and highly thought of at the Memorial Stadium.

The Gas are in the process of finding a replacement for Barton, following his sacking on Thursday.

Andy Mangan is currently in caretaker charge and will prepare the 16th-placed side for Saturday’s home game against Northampton.

A host of names have already been linked with the vacant role, with ex-Leeds assistant manager Cameron Toshack mentioned.

Meanwhile, former Cardiff and Gillingham boss Neil Harris – who has been linked with the top job at Fratton Park in the past – is among the early favourites, according to the bookies.

Cotterill and Holden’s names also appear high on the betting odds. And according to Whitcoop, there’s good reasons for that.

He claims Cotterill, who turned down an approach from Cheltenham last month, is interested. The 59-year-old is presently out of a job following his Shrewsbury exit at the end of last season.

Former Pompey boss Steve Cotterill, left, is reportedly keen on managing Pompey rivals Bristol Rovers

It’s safe to assume his pedigree is something that could appeal to the Rovers ownership, with the former Pompey, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Burnley manager possessing four promotions on his CV – although, sadly, the Blues do not appear in that section of his resume!

Holden’s name, meanwhile, does apparently hold a lot of weight within the corridors of power at the Memorial Stadium.

According to Whitcoop, he has his admirers within the club, despite a career that has produced just one promotion campaign - with Chesterfield during his then side’s 2010-11 League Two season.

Holden, who has also managed Oldham and Bristol City, is currently unemployed following his sacking at Charlton back in August.