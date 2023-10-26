Portsmouth boss’ verdict on controversial Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton’s sacking
and live on Freeview channel 276
But the Pompey boss acknowledged ambitions haven’t been matched this season as the Gas fired the controversial Scouser today, with his side 16th in League One
Mousinho tipped Barton to bounce back from the blow, however, as his two-and-a-half year tenure at the Memorial Ground came to a close.
The 41-year-old has proved an outspoken character who has picked up plenty of memories in football. Mousinho isn’t one of them, however, and stated he will take no joy from the news.
He said: ‘When you’re in the game and you’re not on the coaching side you maybe look at these things with a bit of interest and there’s a bit of discussion around it.
‘When you’re on the coaching side and realise how difficult the job is and the pressures which come with it, it’s a sad one when people lose their jobs. You genuinely don’t want to see people lose their jobs.
‘My interactions with Joe have been nothing but positive. We know each other through a mutual friend and have had a pretty good relationship over the years, so it’s quite sad to see it happen.
‘He brought Bristol Rovers up a couple of seasons ago and did terrifically well to do that. He can probably count himself pretty unlucky to find himself out of work.
‘You never know what’s gone on or what the expectations are there, but it’s a really tough one. ‘They are trying to build a squad there, bought some excellent players and things haven’t gone quite as well as they’d hoped, I guess, but it’s not a pleasant one for anyone to see.’
After guiding Bristol Rovers to promotion in dramatic fashion last year, Mousinho sees Barton getting back into football quickly.
He added: ‘Joey’s got a huge amount of self confidence.
‘There’s obviously the public perception of Joey. Then some people have good stories and some people have bad - mine are all good.
‘He’s hugely ambitious as well, so I’m sure he’ll bounce back. He has that promotion from League Two as well, so the fact he’s proven to be a winner will hold him in good stead.’