The 35-year-old took to Twitter to reveal he would be leaving Everton this summer following the expiry of his two-year deal.

Begovic made 10 appearances after arriving at Goodison Park from Bournemouth in July 2021, including starting against West Ham in the Premier League this season.

However, he has primarily served as back-up to Jordan Pickford, consigned as a regular on the bench behind the England stopper.

The veteran, who is launching a goalkeeping academy in Gosport on June 9, is not looking to hang up his gloves, though.

Now he is searching for a fresh opportunity after a fine career at Pompey, Everton, Chelsea, Stoke, Bournemouth and AC Milan.

Last month he told The News: ‘Becoming a coach is an option, I’ve got my Uefa Goalkeeping B licence and Uefa B licence, so I wouldn’t rule it out.

‘While I enjoy the work we do with the youngsters, I am still very focused on playing. I haven't given it tons of thought yet, but I am sure I’ll do coaching in the coming years.

Asmir Begovic has announced he is leaving Everton this summer upon the expiry of his contract. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

‘I still have the drive to play and am very fortunate with injuries. I absolutely love playing games and want to keep it going for a while longer.’

Begovic began his career in Pompey’s youth set-up, spending six-and-a-half years at Fratton Park, making 17 appearances.

However, he was controversially sold to Stoke in February 2010, via Spurs and the requirement to give them £1m compensation.

He went on to become a £10m goalkeeper when Premier League Bournemouth recruited him from Chelsea in May 2017.

In a farewell Tweet over the weekend, Begovic wrote: ‘To all Evertonians, thank you for the last two years and letting me be part of your club and embracing me as one of your own.

‘It has been a pleasure to represent you all and be part of your whole community. To all of the staff, players and most importantly you the fans thank you and all the very best.

‘Up the Toffees.’

Begovic’s goalkeeping academy is run in conjunction with Gosport Borough Youth Football Club, and starts on Friday June 9 at Bridgemary School, Wych Lane, Gosport.

Open to boys and girls aged 6-16, sessions take place from 5-7pm every Friday night.