Former Pompey loanee Joe Mason is set to leave MK Dons

The 29-year-old, who spent the first half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Fratton Park, is not being offered a new deal by the League One outfit and will be allowed to leave upon the expiry of his contract in June.

He’s one of four departures confirmed by the Dons on Thursday, with Lee Nicholls, Jordan Houghton and Kieran Agard also being told they can move on.

Mason joined Russell Martin’s side in June 2019 – six months after his ill-fated loan at Pompey ended and the player was released by Wolves.

He scored nine goals in 45 appearances for the Dons but has started only 12 leagues games this season.