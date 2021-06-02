Former Portsmouth striker Nicke Kabamba makes Northampton switch following Kilmarnock release

Former Pompey striker Nicke Kabamba

The 28-year-old has moved to Sixfields after being released by Kilmarnock, following their relegation to the Scottish Championship.

He becomes new Cobblers boss Jon Brady’s first signing as he looks to build a side that can return to League One at the first time of asking following their own troubles last season.

Kabamba made six appearances for the Blues following his move from non-league Hemel Hempstead in January 2017, but failed to score.

He joined the Hawks on a free transfer in July 2018, before heading north to play for both Hartlepool and then Killie.

Last season, the front man scored five goals in 35 appearances for Tommy Wright’s outfit.

Welcoming him to Northampton, boss Brady said Kabamba’s style of play would fit in well with his vision for the club.

He told the Northampton Chronicle: ‘Nicke is a good size and is very mobile.

‘With how we want to play, Nicke can help stretch teams for us with his pace and we think we are signing him at a good age with a good amount of experience under his belt.

‘He can link play, he can finish with both feet and he is very powerful.

‘He can be a real handful to play against and the threats he offers can create space and opportunities for others.

‘He is also a very good character and that is very important to us.