The 21-year-old made his top flight debut for Spurs on Wednesday evening, as Antonio Conte’s men completed a 4-0 riot over Crystal Palace.

The midfielder appeared in the 86th minute of the contest, registering his third competitive outing for the north London outfit.

His second-half substitution also marked his maiden first-team minutes of the campaign, after making two appearances for the under-21’s side in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Part of White’s journey to the top flight saw him arrive at Fratton Park during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

He joined as one of four signings during the January window under Kenny Jackett, making his first loan move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While the man who brought him to PO4 was sacked two-months later, the Spurs academy graduate would go on to make 22 outings for the Blues.

Yet, just six of those appearances came in the starting side but White netted his only career goal to date in a 1-0 win over then promotion rivals Oxford United.

Former Pompey loanee Harvey White made his Premier League debut on Wednesday.

Despite being linked with a return the following summer, Danny Cowley couldn’t finalise a loan deal as he looked to assemble his Pompey squad.

But after making his Premier League debut on Wednesday evening, White admitted his dream was finally complete in a heartfelt Instagram post.

He wrote: ‘Dreams do come true!!

‘Absolutely buzzing to of made my Premier League debut. Great result to make the day even better.

‘That was for you Grandad.’

And it’s clear the midfielder still has his admirers from Fratton Park, with a number of his former Pompey team-mates taking to the comments to congratulate him.

Sean Raggett wrote: ‘Love it bro’, midfielder George Byers added: Yessssss bro!! Buzzing for you’, while Andy Cannon, Haji Mnoga and Callum Johnson all replied with ‘Congrats mate’, ‘Congratulations bro’ and ‘Congratulations mate’ respectively.

White became one of nine players to feature for both Spurs and Pompey in the past 30 years joining the likes of Jermain Defoe, Peter Crouch and Sol Campbell.

The midfielder could face his former side as Simon Bassey’s interim side make their maiden trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the FA Cup.

