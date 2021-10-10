Former Portsmouth winger joins Portadown five months after seeing Fratton Park dreams ended
Eoin Teggart is the latest former Pompey academy youngster to finally find a new home.
The 19-year-old winger, who was one of a host of youth-team players the Blues parted company with at the end of last season, has signed for Portadown in his native Northern Ireland.
He links up again with fellow Fratton Park team-mate Harry Anderson who joined the Shamrock Park outfit shortly after his PO4 exit.
Teggart made two appearances for Pompey – both of which came in the Papa John’s Trophy.
His last appearance was the Blues’ 1-0 home defeat to West Ham under-21s in November 2020, but he was unable to build on that outing after spending the second half of last term on loan at former club Cliftonville.
The move for the Northern Ireland youth international follows Alfie Stanley’s recent arrival at Southern League premier division outfit Dorchester Town.
Stanley has featured three times for the Magpies but is yet to score.
Meanwhile, fellow forward Anderson is still to find the back of the net or feature regularly for Portadown, having made just two substitute appearances for the Mid-Ulster Reds to date.
Another one of Pompey’s ex-Northern Ireland contingent, Gerrard Storey, also returned home in the summer.
He signed for League of Ireland outfit Derry City, where he’s made two substitute appearances so far.