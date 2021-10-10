Former Portsmouth winger joins Portadown five months after seeing Fratton Park dreams ended

He links up again with fellow Fratton Park team-mate Harry Anderson who joined the Shamrock Park outfit shortly after his PO4 exit.

Teggart made two appearances for Pompey – both of which came in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His last appearance was the Blues’ 1-0 home defeat to West Ham under-21s in November 2020, but he was unable to build on that outing after spending the second half of last term on loan at former club Cliftonville.

The move for the Northern Ireland youth international follows Alfie Stanley’s recent arrival at Southern League premier division outfit Dorchester Town.

Stanley has featured three times for the Magpies but is yet to score.

Meanwhile, fellow forward Anderson is still to find the back of the net or feature regularly for Portadown, having made just two substitute appearances for the Mid-Ulster Reds to date.

Former Pompeu youngster Eoin Teggart has joined Irish League Premiership side Portadown. Picture: Robin Jones/Getty Images

Another one of Pompey’s ex-Northern Ireland contingent, Gerrard Storey, also returned home in the summer.