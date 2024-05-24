Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rejected former Pompey youngster turned Eredivisie regular Josh Flint is set for a new chapter in his career.

The talented 23-year-old, who featured 27 times in this season’s Dutch top flight for FC Volendam, is leaving The Kras Stadion outfit after four seasons. The converted central defender will depart upon the expiry of his contract and after seeing his side relegated.

He featured 42 times in total for Volendam and helped them secure promotion back to the Eredivisie for the first time in 13 years in 2022.

Confirming his exit, the former attacking midfielder said on Instagram: ‘I want to thank everyone @fcvolendam for the past 4 years, it's been a pleasure to play for this club and I wish everyone all the best for the future.’

Flint won’t be short of offers from either here or abroad after proving himself in Holland. Indeed, already from this side of the Channel, fans on social media have been touting him for their clubs to sign ahead of the summer transfer window. Whether he heads home remains to be seen, though.

The former Crookhorn School pupil’s last club on these shores was non-league Bognor, for whom he featured 21 times before being lured to Volendam thanks to former Blues apprentice Duncan Pratt in the summer of 2020. Flint had just been released by Pompey for a second time in January 2020 after featuring twice for Kenny Jackett’s then side in the EFL Trophy.

Volendam's relegation was confirmed following their defeat to Ajax at the beginning of May

The Fratton Park season-ticket holder had been with the club since the age of eight. Speaking to The News last year, he said: ‘I had a good chat with Kenny Jackett, who explained that the path to Pompey’s first-team was probably a bit too big and they wouldn’t be offering another deal.

‘It’s not nice to hear, but looking back now, it's completely understandable. It actually gave me the opportunity to grow as a person and a player.