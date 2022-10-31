The ‘devastated’ 29-year-old is set to face further time away from the pitch after picking up a groin injury in training last week.

The right-back requires an operation and will be sent to see a specialist before having the procedure.

It comes just weeks after the summer signing had surgery following a stomach muscle issue.

Indeed, Rafferty has been absent for almost two months, with his last outing coming in the Blues’ 2-1 victory over Peterborough on September 3.

The defender is yet to taste defeat since his free transfer move from Preston, with Danny Cowley’s men unbeaten in his eight appearances in all competitions.

And his absence has been noticed, with Pompey winning just two of their following eight outings as injuries continue to cripple the squad.

Rafferty’s latest setback has come at a time when he was ‘enjoying his football again’ after a difficult three-year stay with Preston.

In total, the defender made 72 appearances in that period - eight of which came in his final season with the Lilywhites.

That saw the right-back move to Fratton Park on a freebie in the summer as he ended a tough stay with the Championship outfit.

With news surfacing that he will be set to face more time on the treatment table, the former Rochdale man took to Instagram to express his frustration.

‘Devastated,’ he posted.

‘To be hit with another setback especially after a great start to the season and finally back to enjoying football again it’s a tough one to take.