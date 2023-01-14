Former Reading, Birmingham and Charlton defender adds to uncertainty surrounding his Portsmouth future amid reports of Cambridge United return
Michael Morrison has added to the uncertainty surrounding his Pompey future.
Twenty-four hours after interim Blues boss Simon Bassey said talk of a return to Cambridge United for the defender was wide of the mark, the 34-year-old has added fuel to the speculation.
Speaking to BBC Solent’s Andrew Moon after today’s disappointing defeat at Bolton, the experienced centre-half was questioned about the rumours.
When asked if there was any truth in them, Morrison paused for a moment before steadfastly responding with a ‘No’ answer.
But when quizzed again if there was ‘nothing at all’ in the transfer talk, he was less convincing.
Indeed, his four-word response on this occasion saw the former Reading and Birmingham slightly backtrack on the firmness of his previous remark.
‘Not at the moment’, he said, which is enough to suggest a return could well be on the cards.
Morrison signed a one-year deal following his Fratton Park arrival from Reading in the summer.
He’s featured 28 times this season and has started 10 of the Blues’ past 11 games.
Talk of a return to first club Cambridge emerged this week – at a time when the defender didn’t travel with Pompey for their Papa John’s Trophy game against Bolton.
When asked if the two were linked by The News on Friday, Bassey said: ‘I gave Michael a couple of days recovery, just because he’s a senior player and I wasn’t going to use him on Tuesday.
‘There was no benefit in taking Michael up and down the country to sit on a bus or whatever.
‘He lives away from his family in Portsmouth.
‘For me, it was an easy one to refresh Michael and then spend some time with his family.’
After signing a one-year deal in the summer, Morrison is now into the final six months of his existing Blues contract.
The defender started his career at the Abbey Stadium, making more than 100 appearances for the U’s before joining Leicester in 2008.