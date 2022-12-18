Indeed, the Pompey skipper has insisted he still has the ambition of taking his side to the Championship this term.

The central defender was surprisingly linked with a move to League One rivals Derby earlier in December as Paul Warne prepared to raid his former defender.

However, those rumours were quickly dismissed by boss Danny Cowley, who revealed he had received no interest from the Rams.

In fact, the Blues head coach was keen for his captain to remain at Fratton Park beyond the end of the season with his current deal up in the summer.

Robertson arrived at PO4 in 2021 after he cut ties with Warne at Rotherham after a successful two-year spell with the Millers.

Yet, the defender claimed he has not received any contact from his former boss ahead of the upcoming January window about a potential switch.

‘I’ve not heard anything,’ he told The News.

Clark Robertson.

‘I enjoy playing for this club. I’m obviously out of contract at the end of the season but I’ll leave that stuff to my agent.

‘I’m just concentrating on playing and trying to get this club further up the table.

‘If Derby were interested, they’ll speak to Pompey first but I haven’t heard anything from him (Paul Warne).

‘I think people are just putting two and two together and getting five.

‘I’m not sure (about a new deal), my agent is dealing with stuff in the background and I’m leaving him to it.

‘I’m focusing on trying to play every week and trying to win games off football.’

Pompey’s promotion push was severely dented on Saturday after the Blues fell to a dismal 2-0 defeat to MK Dons.

But the skipper was adamant his side have the right credentials to achieve Championship football this term and wants to represent the club in the second tier next season.

He added: ‘I think that’s why everyone comes to Pompey!

