And the 57-year-old has taken aim at the Fratton faithful on social media, who he claimed gave him stick following the opening day 3-3 draw between the two sides.

The Owls currently top the League One standings, alongside Plymouth, although Darren Moore’s men have played two games less.

Indeed, Wednesday have amassed 28 points from their previous 10 games and are unbeaten in their past 22 league outings.

And that total has seen them increase the gap between themselves and Pompey to 23 points, with the Blues now 10 points away from the play-offs after Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat to Barnsley.

With beliefs of a top six finish fading for John Mousinho’s men, it represents a stark contrast to the opening day with Pompey fans optimistic of a promotion finish after their 3-3 draw at Hillsborough.

Now Palmer, who appeared 196 times for the Owls during three different spells, has taken aim at the Fratton faithful on social media to remind them of their difficult campaign to date.

And is adamant his former side have nothing to fear when Moore’s men travel to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Carlton Palmer.

He tweeted: ‘All you Portsmouth fans who gave me a lot of stick at the start of the season for saying the Owls would win the league and I was underestimating Portsmouth, you seem to have gone quiet.’

‘Whatever happens (on) Saturday, we will win the league and finish ahead of Portsmouth.’

Palmer also represented Pompey’s fierce south-coast rivals Southampton during his 21-year career, which saw him feature for nine different clubs.