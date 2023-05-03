And Harry Redknapp urged the Pompey boss to follow through on his convictions this summer, as he undertakes a playing overhaul.

The man who guided the Blues to the Premier League, won the FA Cup and delivered top-level European football for the first time made an emotional return to Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

Redknapp was present at the club’s end-of-season awards, where he took part in an after-dinner Q&A with host Fred Dinenage.

It was his first return to Fratton in 14 years, as the Londoner was given a warm welcome and spent hours speaking with fans and taking selfies.

Redknapp met current head coach John Mousinho, too, along with sporting director Rich Hughes and also chief executive Andy Cullen.

And the 76-year-old had some words of encouragement for the man who follows in his footsteps at the Fratton helm.

With 13 out-of-contract players set to hear what their futures hold next week and even those tied down for next term potentially moving on, Redknapp believes Mousinho will be clear now who are the right men for him.

Harry Redknapp at Fratton Park last night with Fred Dinenage. Pic: www.Jasonbrownphotography.co.uk

And the former Spurs, West Ham and QPR boss urged the 37-year-old to seize a great chance after transitioning from player to boss.

Speaking at the end-of-season awards, Redknapp said: ‘I follow the results every week still and John has come in and now has a great opportunity.

‘It’s a great club for him to manage and to manage this club in his first job at his age - what an opportunity for him. I’m sure he will take it and grasp it.

‘He’ll know the people he wants to take with him on the ride and the players he’s looking at.

‘He’s seen them already and he’ll know: “he’ll do me for next year” or “no not him, he’s not right with his attitude”.

