And the Blues boss has outlined how plans to speak to every squad player in two days of talks to convey what lies ahead for them.

Pompey have 13 players out of contract this summer, with those men waiting to hear if they have futures at Fratton Park.

Meetings across two days on May 9 and 10 will confirm whether the likes of Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilvie, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Louis Thompson will be staying.

But there’s also contracted players like Colby Bishop, Joe Morrell and Denver Hume who could either generate interest or potentially look to move on.

Mousinho confirmed the final two games and bank holiday will pass before talks begin.

He said: ‘We’ve tried to be consistent and say we want to get the season done, whether there’s anything to play for or not. We need to have those conversations after that.

‘We don’t want conversations to be had either way next week and then we need or don’t need players. I think that’s unfair on Wycombe and probably unfair on us.

Out-of-contract Pompey players (from left-right): Connor Ogilvie, Clark Robertson, Michael Jacobs, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson, and Jay Mingi.

‘So we want to make sure we finish the season strongly.

‘We’ve got plenty of time between now and next season, so we’ll have those chats on May 9 and 10 and that’s absolutely fine, I think.’

Mousinho explained the details over the format of the meetings are still to be decided, but he will expect face-to-face discussions with squad members.

Sporting director, Rich Hughes, will also be heavily involved as the finer details of how things will proceed are defined.

Mousinho added: ‘I’d like to do it face to face either way, if you’re going to tell a player that they are released you want to do it face to face. You want to do it properly and give your reasons, so I genuinely think an extra day at the training ground isn’t too much to ask.

‘Rich and I are going to have a chat about that (how the meetings will take place), because we haven’t done that yet. So him and I will work on that, but we’re both keen to be there face to face and explain to the players what that looks like.

‘We need to work that out so we need to sit down and have a proper look at that.

‘We’ve been so focussed on this season and recruitment for next season, but we have some idea of how that looks, but we need to finalise the details.

‘We’ve aired and discussed things along the way, because these are really important decisions to make for the club and also the players’ contracts, careers and lives. So that will be thoroughly thought through.’

