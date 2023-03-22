And the midfielder also opened up about the difficulties he faced during his two-month absence with a knee injury.

The 22-year-old completed his comeback on Tuesday evening, where he played the full 90 minutes in the Blues’ 5-2 defeat to Bournemouth in the Hampshire Cup.

It’s Mingi's first minutes since New Year’s Day before he sustained a medial collateral ligament (MCL) issue in training.

It brought a sudden halt to the former Charlton youngster’s breakthrough campaign at Fratton Park, where he’s featured 26 times in all competitions to date.

And the midfielder opened up about the worries he faced when he picked up the injury - but delivered some positive injury news as he continues his recovery.

He told The News: ‘It was my knee.

‘I did my MCL (medial collateral ligament) in training and I had one injection in it as well.

Jay Mingi is ready to make his Pompey comeback.

‘The knee has been alright for sometime now so I’m really happy with how it is because knee’s are a bit dangerous.

‘When I first got injured, it never really hit me until I went to the FA Cup game at Tottenham and I was standing there thinking I would’ve loved to play.

‘I took it quite hard and my family took it quite hard because I had such a good rhythm (in the first half of the season) but that’s life and that’s football and I’ve just got to byde my time.

‘It’s my first knee injury, which I was a bit sceptical at the start. We’ve already had Jayden (Reid) out with his ACL so I immediately was thinking the worst.

‘The scan said MCL and it didn’t feel too good but we rehabbed it properly and I feel good.

‘I feel like I’m ready to play now but ultimately it’s up to the gaffer. I’ve just wanted to play.

‘I’ve got to make a new impression with someone new halfway through the season.

‘It’s the first time I’ve been in this situation so it’s a bit different but all I have to do is keep being me and hopefully I’ve made a good enough first impression.’

Since John Mousinho’s arrival in January, the Blues have won eight of his first 14 games in charge.

Mingi is yet to feature under the new head coach and explained the difficulties he faces as he looks to regain his spot in the side.

He added: ‘The new gaffer’s come in and the team’s been flying. It’s not going to be straightforward getting back in the team so it’s just been about waiting for my chance to get back into the squad.

‘I always want to play but if the team are doing well then I can’t have too many complaints.