Former Wolves, Derby County and Wigan Athletic man's response to hitting Portsmouth goal trail on return from cold against AFC Wimbledon

Jacobs was on the scoresheet on his first league start since April, as Danny Cowley’s men picked up a 2-1 win over the Dons.

The 30-year-old missed a great early chance when put through by Marcus Harness, and opted for a cutback to George Hirst which saw another opportunity not taken.

Jacobs levelled things up when put through in the 63rd minute before Harness won it late on.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Jacobs is mobbed by his team-mates after his 63rd-minute equaliser

He said: ‘When you’ve not played for a long time and get into those positions you’re sometimes a bit rusty.

‘I got stuck in two minds whether to lift or not. It was a great touch from Marcus, but maybe I had too much time.

‘Then there was the one for Hirsty, I maybe should have put a bit more on it.