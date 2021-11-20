Former Wolves, Derby County and Wigan Athletic man's response to hitting Portsmouth goal trail on return from cold against AFC Wimbledon
Michael Jacobs admitted his relief at being to make amends for wasted chances as he helped his side to AFC Wimbledon victory.
Jacobs was on the scoresheet on his first league start since April, as Danny Cowley’s men picked up a 2-1 win over the Dons.
The 30-year-old missed a great early chance when put through by Marcus Harness, and opted for a cutback to George Hirst which saw another opportunity not taken.
Jacobs levelled things up when put through in the 63rd minute before Harness won it late on.
He said: ‘When you’ve not played for a long time and get into those positions you’re sometimes a bit rusty.
‘I got stuck in two minds whether to lift or not. It was a great touch from Marcus, but maybe I had too much time.
‘Then there was the one for Hirsty, I maybe should have put a bit more on it.
‘Then we went 1-0 down and it was difficult, but I felt I’d get another chance and I just took the shot on and was glad to see it go in.’