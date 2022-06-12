On Saturday, The News revealed the Blues would consider allowing the right-back to depart Fratton Park this summer – with the Tigers and Burton Albion joining Mansfield, Leyton Orient and Swindon in having an interest in his services.
The 30-year-old arrived on the south coast in July 2021 as part of Danny Cowley’s rebuild, but endured a stop-start campaign.
After starting the first six games of the season at right-back, he was dislodged by Millwall loanee Mahlon Romeo, before slotting in as a makeshift centre-back during an injury crisis.
His season was then curtailed in February after damaging ankle ligaments – leading the ex-Swansea man making only 25 appearances in his maiden Fratton Park year.
And the Fratton faithful have had mixed feelings about potentially seeing him leave this summer.
Here’s the best thoughts from Twitter and Facebook.
@HarvMarksy: Hull signed Andy Cannon off us now they want Kieron Freeman. Are they ok?
Tbh, if we were planning on using wing backs again I’d quite like to keep hold. As a wing back he’a solid, he was just unfortunate to play a lot at CB & pick up a few injuries. Probably a high earner tho as well in fairness and is it worth it?
@reece_w99: Another player that's a decent footballer everywhere but here. Bye.
@pfc_harry: That’s a bizarre mix of teams after him
Mat Chalke: Looked sluggish and always looked a bit shaky to me, I had no confidence in him. If we can get any fee that would be a bonus
Alex Madgwick: I can’t see him getting back into the side as it seems Cowley doesn’t fancy him so this move is probably best for all parties.
Mick Colthup: At a time when we should be strengthening the squad this does look best for all parties. Let's hope we can get some suitable replacements.
Jo Blackman: Sell him.
Kyle Collings: He’s not terrible but a fee would help I think for Cowleys vision.
@Danieledmunds4: A fit Freeman is a quality wing back.
@HaydenPFC: I’d keep him
@KieronWoodward: Sounds good to me