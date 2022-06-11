And Pompey’s League One rivals Burton Albion are also on the trail of the right-back.

The News understands the Blues would consider letting Freeman leave this summer, as Danny Cowley reshapes his squad.

The 30-year-old was sidelined in February with an ankle injury which curtailed his season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That restricted the former Nottingham Forest trainee to 25 appearances, after signing a two-year deal last summer.

No doubt returning to the Championship is the move which would appeal the most to the former Blues loanee.

Hull coach Shota Arveladze is undertaking a sizeable shake-up of his squad this summer, after arriving in the role last January following the club’s takeover by Turkish entrepreneur Acun Ilicali.

Kieron Freeman

The Tigers have Lewie Coyle and Josh Emmanuel in the right-back department, but Emmanuel made just seven appearances last term and didn’t appear again after being admitted to hospital in November.

Freeman would prove a dependable option in the second tier, and has shown his competence at that level in his time with Sheffield United.

With a year remaining on his deal, a fee would be required to take the player to the MKM Stadium.

That would give Cowley a little extra flexibility in his playing budget, with a sizeable amount of surgery required on his squad.

It would mean at least one right-back being needed to be brought in this summer, and possibly two if the Pompey boss chooses to send Haji Mnoga out on loan once again to continue his football education.

The News understands Pack wants a Fratton homecoming, but Derby County are also keen on the 31-year-old as he departs Championship Cardiff City.

Some major surgery is required in the attacking department before the summer window closes on September 1.

Pompey do not have a single senior player contracted for next season.

Cowley would like to bring back George Hirst after a successful loan spell last term, while the likes of Kion Etete, Morgan Whittaker and Kyle Joseph have been linked with moves to Fratton Park.

The News understands Pompey aren’t interested in Luton’s Danny Hylton, after reports emerged this week they were keen on the 33-year-old along with Charlton and Ipswich.