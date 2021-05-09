Fratton faithful name Craig MacGillivray as their Portsmouth player of the season
Craig MacGillivray has been crowned The News/Sports Mail’s Pompey Player of the Season.
The goalkeeper won the supporter vote by a landslide, as the Fratton faithful recognised his consistently excellent performances throughout the campaign.
MacGillivray totalled 64 per cent of the vote, with no other Blues player recording more than eight per cent.
The Scot began the 2020-21 campaign on the bench, behind Kenny Jackett’s first-choice Alex Bass.
However, after introduced at half-time in the opener at Stevenage in the Carabao Cup in August, the 28-year-old has gone on to establish himself overwhelmingly as first choice.
Today’s visit of Accrington marked his 52nd appearance this term – including being an ever-present in League One fixtures.
Runner-up for The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season, is Ryan Williams (eight per cent of the vote), with Callum Johnson (six per cent) taking third spot.
Others to earn supporter votes are Tom Naylor, Lee Brown, Jack Whatmough, Sean Raggett, Andy Cannon and John Marquis.
MacGillivray, who is out of contract this summer, takes the honour from former team-mate Christian Burgess.
He becomes the first goalkeeper to be recognised since David James, who, in 2007-08, claimed it for a second consecutive season.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
