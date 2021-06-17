Fratton Park redevelopment: Portsmouth fans offered chance to purchase North Stand seats after £10m work gets under way

Work has already begun on the ground’s £10m redevelopment project which was announced by the club on Monday.

Seats from the upper section of the North Stand began to be removed as early as Tuesday – ready to be replaced by shinny new ones.

Some fans on social media asked whether they could purchase any, which were being collected in the car park immediately behind the northern structure.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it looks like the Blues were watching, as they’ve now put the seats up for sale at £25, ensuring some of the Fratton faithful can claim part of the old ground’s rich heritage and save it from the skip!

All purchases must be made online via the Pompey website, with seats available as single purchases or up to a row of five.

Meanwhile, collections must only be made at Fratton Park between 10am-10.30am, 1pm-1.30pm and 4-4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

There appears to be no method in place, though, for fans to purchase a specific seat, after requests from some North Stand season-ticket holders.

Removed North Stand Upper seats can now be bought online on the Pompey website. Picture: Portsmouth FC

The latest redevelopment work at Fratton Park is focusing on both the North and South stands, before attention turns to the Milton End.

The work it will eventually lead to improved access, new concession facilities, increased concourse areas, new seats, new electrical infrastructures and a ‘longer-term decoration programme’.