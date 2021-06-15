Fratton Park: Portsmouth's £10m redevelopment work already under way

Focusing on both the North and South stands, before tuning their attentions to the Milton End, the work will eventually lead to improved access, new concession facilities, increased concourse areas, new seats, new electrical infrastructures and a ‘longer-term decoration programme’.

In addition, there will be improvements in disabled supporter facilities in all four stands.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We were also told that the work would begin immediately – and the Blues have been true to their word.

Just 24 hours later and already the work is under way.

Pictures provided by the club show seating being removed from the North Stand Upper, ready to be replaced by shinny new ones that will provide Fratton Park with a fresh new look.

Work has commenced on the removal of seats from the North Stand upper. Picture: Portsmouth FC

At present, the old seats are being collected in the car park being the North Stand – and already it appears that hundreds have been removed.

But some fans with a fondness for nostalgia are wondering whether the club might afford them the opportunity to find a new home for one or two of them!

We’ll wait and see what develops on that front.

In the meantime, the workers involved in the project won’t be short of a seat when it comes to taking a rest in the baking sunshine!

The removed seats are currently being collected in the car park behind the North Stand