Benjani is among 13 players who returned to Fratton Park for second Pompey playing spells over the last 20 years. Picture: Barry Zee

Fratton Park's magical lure - 14 players tempted to return for second Portsmouth spells after leaving Cardiff, Blackburn, Nottingham Forest, West Brom, Derby and Aston Villa

Marlon Pack has returned for a second playing spell at Fratton Park, but he’s certainly not alone in recent times.

By Neil Allen
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 6:22 pm

The old adage advises never to go back, yet over the last 20 years Pompey fans have seen a number of players wave farewell to the south coast, only to return at a later date.

The likes of Hall of Famers Steve Claridge, Guy Whittingham and Paul Walsh, plus Lee Bradbury and Eoin Hand, have been unable to resist another Fratton Park stint after departing.

But, in more recent times, there have been 14 others who have also enjoyed two Blues spells – and here we take a look at them…

1. Michael Drennan

Michael Drennan. February 2014-May 2014 and September 2014-October 2014. Total; 14 games, 3 goals. Picture: Joe Pepler

Photo: Joe Pepler

2. Deon Burton

February 1994-August 1997 and August 2002-July 2004. Total: 87 games, 17 goals. Picture: Steve Reid

Photo: Steve Reid

3. James Keene

July 2004-May 2006 and January-March 2013. Total: 11 games, one goal. Picture: Joe Pepler

Photo: Joe Pepler

4. Shaun Cooper

August 2000-August 2005 and January 2013-January 2014. Total: 32 games, two goals. Picture: Joe Pepler

Photo: Joe Pepler

