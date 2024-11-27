Colby Bishop has been handed his first Pompey start of the season for tonight’s visit of Millwall.

The striker marked his comeback following heart surgery with a late goal in the 3-1 victory over Preston the last time the Blues were in action 18 days ago.

Now he has been restored to John Mousinho’s starting XI, coming in for the injured Kusini Yengi.

That represents the sole change to the side which defeated Preston for a first Fratton Park win of the season.

Colby Bishop returns to Pompey’s starting XI for tonight’s encounter with Millwall. Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

With Bishop stepping into the starting line-up, Elias Sorensen comes onto the substitutes’ bench to bolster striking options.

Meanwhile, Sammy Silvera drops out of the 20-man squad and is replaced by Harvey Blair for his first involvement in seven games.

Pompey: Schmid, Devlin, Poole, Pack, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Potts, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Blair, McIntyre, Moxon, Kamara, Lane, Saydee, O’Mahony, Sorensen.