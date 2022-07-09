Dan Gifford, the only attacker on the Blues’ books, was left on crutches following a strong challenge from Connor Ogilvie.

That leaves a triallist currently attending the Spanish training camp as the sole striker available against Qatar SC this afternoon.

The incident happened yesterday morning during an open training session at the Pinatar Arena Football Center, watched by around 25 Pompey supporters.

Gifford, who subsequently played no further part, had to be helped away from the pitch by two members of Pompey’s backroom.

He later took to crutches, while wearing a boot on his right foot, for the remainder of the day.

Pompey are still assessing the full damage to the promising 18-year-old striker who penned third-year scholar terms in the summer.

Medical staff are hopeful the injury is purely short-term, with crutches and a boot viewed as precautionary at this stage.

However, he will not be able to feature against Qatar SC, with the following match at Bristol City (July 12).

Regardless, it didn’t prevent Gifford joining his team-mates in watching last night’s friendly between Coventry and Nottingham Forest at the Pinatar Arena, which the Sky Blues won 3-1.

Pompey’s striker shortage has been well chronicled, with Cowley recently pursuing Cardiff James Collins and Accrington’s Colby Bishop.

Despite wanting three new faces in attack, the only arrivals during a disappointing summer of recruitment so far have been Marlon Pack and Zak Swanson.

The shortfall prompted recent Academy recruit Destiny Ojo to be called upon for first-team training duties following the return for pre-season.

However, on the first day of his second week, the second-year scholar sustained a suspected fractured ankle during a session, albeit with no player near him.

Cowley called upon Bournemouth’s Christian Saydee for his first-half teams against the Hawks and Gosport last weekend.

Yet he didn’t travel with the squad for their week-long training camp in Murcia, Spain.

And, as the only available striker, he will be handed the chance to impress against Qatar SC this afternoon.

