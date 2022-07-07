Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley keen to keep latest triallist's name a mystery as details also emerge on Qatar SC friendly

But the Pompey manager remains adamant that the individual’s identity will remain a mystery until he’s made a decision on him.

Some eagle-eye fans spotted the player in footage that has emerged from the Blues’ current week-long stay in Murcia.

That has seen efforts made to name him, but until now, no-one has managed to do so.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

None of the six triallists who featured for Pompey in their pre-season run-outs against the Hawks and Gosport Borough have travelled to the continent with the group.

The Blues’ interest in keeper Josh Oluwayemi remains unclear, while the door has not been closed on either Andre Wisdom and Christian Saydee despite their failure to join the squad in Spain.

It means the current triallist is someone new to the group, with Cowley still keen to add to a striker department that has no seniors member.

Danny Cowley is keen to keep the identity of a current Pompey triallist a mystery. Picture: Barry Zee

Yet who he is is something the manager is keen to keep under wraps for the time being at least.

When asked who he was during our Facebook Live Q&A with the manager, Cowley said: We do have a triallist with us.

‘For us, this process is always sensitive because I think if we were to name him then it will obviously alert other clubs.

‘At the moment, he is non contracted and we don’t have the level of control we need to be able to communicate to the outside world.

‘We’re trying to keep that as private as possible.’

When quizzed on the player’s identity further, Cowley added: ‘I think our supporters will respect that sometimes we need to keep things private for everyone's benefit really.

‘But he will train with us for the rest of the week and then off the back of that, we will make a decision on him.

‘He’s a player that we’ve enjoyed having with us.’