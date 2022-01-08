From Champions League to non league: The summer Portsmouth triallists now with Liverpool, Birmingham City, Reading, Motherwell and Swindon Town

Virtually every friendly saw new faces who needed identifying as a stack of players arrived in an effort to earn permanent deals.

That proved the case for the likes of Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid, but what about all the other men who failed to gain contracts.

We’ve located where those players ended up, with clubs at the highest level down to non league now their homes.

Undefined: twitter

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our Pompey and grassroots coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.

1. Jake Hesketh Joined National League Eastleigh where he's made 14 appearances. Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2. Ryan Leak The defender arrived on trial following two years in Spain, featuring three times in pre-season. Following the team's return from St George’s Park, the 23-year-old was released and joined Burton where he has appeared 20 times for the Brewers this season. Photo: Paul Collins Photo Sales

3. Sam Habergham A player Danny Cowley knew from Lincoln. The full-back is currently without a club. Photo: Rogan Thomson Photo Sales

4. Jay Mingi Earned a one-year dal at Pompey. Had injury problems but moved to Maidenhead where he's picked up eight appearances in the National League. Photo: Rogan Thomson Photo Sales