Playing in Philippines, working with Brazil superstar Neymar and bodybuilder! What became of the Portsmouth side who ended club-record winless run at Crewe

After a 23-game winless run and with the club in disarray, Pompey fans finally had something to smile about at Crewe in 2013.

It was the longest winter of discontent in Pompey's history.

By Jordan Cross
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 7:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 7:11 pm

The Blues’ unprecedented 23-game winless run across the end of 2012 and into 2013 was a bleak time as the club battled for its existence.

Guy Whittingham was the man constantly fighting fires at the helm as players came and went, with his job made impossible.

Then the chink of light we all desperately needed arrived on March 2, 2013 at Crewe – where Danny Cowley’s men return this weekend.

Patrick Agyemang and David Connolly were the goalscorers as a 2-1 win was collected, to spark wild scenes of celebration.

But what became of the players who pulled on royal blue that day at Gresty Road? There’s been some very different paths taken since as we find put where those players are now…

1. Simon Eastwood

Left Pompey to join Blackburn Rovers and is currently with Oxford United after moving to the Kassam in 2016.

2. Yassin Moutaouakil

Frenchman dropped out of the league to join Hayes and Yeading and became a gym instructor and competing bodybuilder.

3. Gabor Gyepes

The former Hungarian international spent a single season at Fratton Park playing 37 times, scoring in four of them. After leaving Pompey in 2013, he would go on to play for Hungarian sides, Feherver, Soroksar and TVE Budapest.

4. Ricardo Rocha

A huge favourite for sticking with Pompey through some tough times. Has since picked up sporting director qualifications and does pundit work in Portugal.

