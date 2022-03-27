Now Danny East has reinvented himself as an attacking midfielder with 20 goals to his name this season.

It has been a remarkable transformation for the 30-year-old whose career began at Hull in 2011.

He then spent two injury-ravaged seasons at Fratton Park, a stay which consisted of 23 games, with his only goal arriving at Northampton in April 2014.

At one stage with the Blues, he broke his neck and was told to retire twice as he faced an early end to his football career.

Yet his Pompey days did highlight a natural flexibility which would stand him in good stead, with outings at right-back, left-back, central midfield and even on the right of the attacking three in a 4-3-3.

Following spells at Guiseley, Bradford Park Avenue and Alfreton, he has developed into a prolific number 10 at North Ferriby.

The Villagers were built from the ashes of North Ferriby United, who were liquidated in March 2019, and presently turn out in Division One of the Northern Counties East Football League.

Following Saturday’s 3-0 victory over 10-man Clipstone, they reside second in the table, having amassed 90 points for the season, three points adrift of leaders Hallam.

East has been a regular on the scoresheet, including netting a double in a 3-2 success over Glasshoughton Welfare last Tuesday night.

And with another two fixtures remaining, there is still opportunity to add to his impressive tally for Chris Bolder’s men.

East joined Pompey in May 2013, signed by manager Guy Whittingham alongside Hull team-mate Sonny Bradley following the Pompey Supporters’ Trust takeover.

He was released in the summer of 2015 at the end of his contract, ahead of Paul Cook’s arrival as Blues boss.

Overall in his career, East also turned out for Hull, Northampton, Aldershot and Grimsby.

