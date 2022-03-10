The ex-Blues left-back laid it on the line to those in the Plough Lane dressing room after Tuesday night’s defeat at Plymouth – a result that saw them drawn ever closer to the League One drop zone.

The Dons’ loss at Home Park was their eighth in 16 outings as they remain without a victory since December 7. The other eight have resulted in draws, including the goalless stalemate with Pompey on January 18.

That proved to be Brown’s last game for the Blues as he completed a permanent move to south London 10 days later.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But since then the 31-year-old is yet to taste victory for his new side as they sit fourth from bottom and one point above 21st-place Morecambe.

That clearly irks the former Fratton ace.

And unless the situation changes quickly at Wimbledon, he warned his team-mates that their future lies in League Two.

Former Pompey defender Lee Brown joined Wimbledon in January

In a no-holes-barred interview with Wimbledon’s media team after their Plymouth defeat, a frustrated-looking Brown called his team-mates ‘naive’ if they thought what they are currently producing is good enough.

Meanwhile, he said he felt defeats didn’t hurt some as much as they should as he handed Mark Robinson’s squad a ‘reality check’.

Brown said: ‘They (the young players) need a reality check, but not just the young player as it’s not just the young players’ fault.

‘There’s experienced players as well who need a reality check, so we can’t just put it all on the young lads.

‘It’s easy to put it on the young lads.

‘Do they need a reality check? Yes. Are they naive? At times, yes.

‘Is there experienced pros who are naive as well? Yes. It’s a collective.

‘And we need a serious reality check because the way we’re going at the moment, you’re getting relegated.’

He added: ‘I haven’t been in this position.

‘I’m used to winning games and I don’t like losing games – and I don’t think it hurts people enough.

‘We can sit here and say be brave, get up and win your headers.

‘(But) there’s different ways to be brave – there’s being brave without the ball, there’s being brave on the ball.

‘You’ve got to find something, because if you don’t find something you get relegated. It’s as simple as that.

‘People have got to dig deep, and whatever it is, you’ve got to give an extra 10 per cent.

‘I don’t care if you have to stay out and do whatever you think, if it’s your head, if it’s your ability, everyon has got to raise their game or this club’s getting relegated. It’s as simple as that, it’s black and white.’