Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey picked up a massive first Championship win of the season at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queens Park Rangers manager Marti Cifuentes rued his side’s luck in defeat to a Portsmouth outfit who he feels created little.

Pompey picked up their first win of the season in battling fashion at Loftus Road, with goals either side of half-time from Freddie Potts and Callum Lang ensuring all three points returned to the south coast. Karamoko Dembele had given the hosts an early lead after capitalising on Nicolas Schmid’s poor headed clearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But midfielder Potts netted his first goal for Pompey shortly after and John Mousinho’s men were given a golden chance to take the lead when Lang was fouled in the area. He stepped up to slot home the penalty and the away side held on to secure a massive three points.

“It's a disappointing one but we spoke a lot during the summer, that it could take some time,” Cifuentes told BBC Radio London. “I think today is a good example, a game we started really well, had good energy and scored early. Then we had situations to score two or three more goals but the game turns on an individual mistake

“I think that we kept pushing, a good start to the second half but we lost momentum. Portsmouth had three shots on target and scored two goals, we tried our best, we could have attacked better in the last 20 or 25 minutes but it's not easy to play at home, sold out.

“I don’t have the feeling that Portsmouth created a lot but we conceded two goals and when you’re where we are, not scoring. You need to make sure you keep more clean sheets and we need to make sure those individual mistakes happen less.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey remain in the bottom three despite that crucial win, but have pulled themselves above now bottom-placed QPR. They are one of three teams on eight points alongside Cardiff City and Coventry, with a two-point gap to Millwall in 20th.

Mousinho’s side won’t have long to enjoy the victory with another massive bottom-of-the-table trip to Cardiff City on Tuesday. The Bluebirds will be brimming with confidence after thumping Plymouth Argyle 5-0 on Saturday.