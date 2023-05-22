And the Irishman insisted his determination to stay put and drive the Posh forward has been galvanised by their incredible reverse against Sheffield Wednesday last Thursday..

Darren Ferguson’s side shockingly let a 4-0 first leg advantage slip, following a 5-1 thrashing and eventual penalty shootout loss in unprecedented scenes at Hillsborough.

It was a gut-wrenching turn of events for Peterborough, who are still coming to terms with unfolded against former Pompey defender Darren Moore’s side.

Now MacAnthony has broken his silence, however, in a video which underlined to his club’s fans their planned direction of travel moving forward.

MacAnthony said: ‘Now all focus turns to next season and the next few years for the club.

‘A lot more of that will come out in the next seven or eight days. I’m going to be speaking to the staff, the current manager and I’m really looking forward to next season now.

‘I’m focus, driven and fuelled by everything that has happened this season like never before.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) with director of football Barry Fry. Photo: David Lowndes.

‘I’m looking forward to what our young, dynamic football club does. We’re going to be young and quick. People saying we’re going to be young because it’s cheap - no, it has nothing to do with money.

‘We’ve got so many good, young players and we’re going to have more young players coming in. That’s the direction we’re going to take the club.’

MacAnthony remains one of the game’s most forthright and outspoken characters and has indicated he plans to take a quieter path moving forward. The 47-year-old underlined, however, his hunger remains in place to remain at the Peterborough helm moving forward.

He added: ‘We’re going to get a lot of things right off the pitch as well. Even the people that don’t like me, the DMac out crowd, you’re stuck with me.

‘I love owning this football club and I’ve never been as fuelled as I am right now. So you’re not getting rid of me anytime soon and I’ll fix a lot of things on and off the field.

