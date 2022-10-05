The Posh chairman has been impressed with his side’s attacking line-up, which has seen them score 20 goals in the league to date.

Leading the way at the summit of the third tier goal-scoring charts is Jonson Clarke-Harris, someone the 46-year-old has labelled as ‘Mr League One goal-scorer’ after netting eight goals in 11 games.

Although Pompey were able to silence Peterborough’s threat when they visited Fratton Park in September, MacAnthony believes the trio of the 28-year-old, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones will be a ‘scary’ prospect for League One defences.

With all three finding the net in their 3-2 win over MK Dons on the weekend, the Posh chairman insists his side will be ‘unplayable’ this term.

Speaking on The Hard Truth Podcast, he said: ‘Saturday was important for us. It was probably the most comprehensive 3-2 away win you’re ever going to see. I couldn’t call out a bad performance, we were superb.

‘I’m delighted for Ricky and Poku, along with Jonno, scoring. They’re scary.

‘I know some fans wanted me to send Ricky out on loan or questioned how we are ever going to get goals and assists from this frontline but that’s what you have to do as a club and fair play to the manager.

‘You play young players, you improve them, you give them time. There are always going to be those players, Ricky is 19, Kwame is 21; they score one, they score two, they have a few good games and they get better and better. Jonno then being Mr League One Goal-scorer, with those players around him, will be scarily good.

‘If Ricky and Poku go on a serious tear, with belief and confidence, then they could be unplayable at this level.’

Peterborough added two attacking faces to their forward line in the summer including Pompey target Ephron Mason-Clarke.

MacAnthony is delighted with the strength and quality his attack now possesses as they bid for a return to the Championship.

He continued: ‘People have said we have too many wingers but we want Randall to step up when Ricky is not at it, you want Ephron Mason-Clark to step up if somebody isn’t at it and you want David Ajiboye to step up if Poku isn’t at it.