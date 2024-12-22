Nicolas Schmid earned praise from Gaffer For The Day Mark Harvey over his Coventry performance. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Gaffer For A Day Mark Harvey, aged 63 from Gosport, assesses Pompey’s 4-1 victory over Coventry...

Need I ask who your man of the match is?

You simply have to give it to someone who scored four goals, but let’s not overlook Nicolas Schmid’s crucial save in the first half. Had Coventry gone 2-0 up then they win that game.

Still, Callum Lang has been head and shoulders above everybody else at Pompey this season. He came in during January last year and hit the ground running, scoring a few crucial goals in our promotion.

This season he has gone from strength to strength, he’s outstanding. You get him and Colby Bishop putting that press on, with Matt Ritchie and Josh Murphy behind them, and it’s a great way of playing.

Of the others, that was Freddie Potts’ best performance in a Pompey shirt, while Connor Ogilvie was outstanding again. Talking to some Coventry fans going out, they said they didn’t have a right winger, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto just wasn’t there.

What did you make of the team display?

We had a very shaky opening 15 minutes and, having gone a goal down, I thought the writing was on the wall, especially after the Derby performance.

A big part of how we fought back was being at home, the crowd is really behind the team, they’re seeing what they want to see.

Matt Ritchie is an absolute legend. I’m in the North Stand and he was on the South Stand side of the pitch, yet I could hear him shouting at the players to push up.

That’s what Pompey fans want to see: heart and determination. Yes we love seeing great players with great skill, but actually you want to see a player coming off the pitch who has really worked hard.

How do you rate Ryley Towler’s return?

Earlier in the season he didn’t look a Championship player, but to be honest we didn’t look a Championship team, so that view would probably be a bit unfair on him,

Recalling him was the right call because Tom McIntyre has had a lot of stick from the fans. Had he continued to be picked, people would have had a go at him.

Towler looked a bit shaky early on, but then he started to concentrate on the basics, he won headers, played the simple ball, and, as the game went on, got better and better.

Even though he performed brilliantly against Coventry, we have two centre-halves to come back into the side soon. If the injuries work out okay, we should send him out on loan.

How do you view the January transfer window?

For me, we need 4-5 new signings, but I would rather have three quality players than six okay players.

We have to go for a centre-half because you have injury questions over certain players and form questions over certain others. While I like Marlon Pack and how he’s playing, I don't think he’s a long-term solution.

We also need someone up front. Bishop is doing a great job, Kusini Yengi has been disappointing this season and hasn’t kicked on, while Elias Sorenson hasn’t done it. Sorensen runs around like a busy fool, he doesn't run into spaces that he should do.

We probably require another central midfielder, only because there are so many games coming up and we’re asking Andre Dozzell and Freddie Potts to play every one.

Nicolas Schmid - 9

Zak Swanson - 8

Ryley Towler - 7

Marlon Pack - 7

Connor Ogilvie - 9

Andre Dozzell - 8

Freddie Potts - 9

Josh Murphy - 8

Callum Lang - 10

Matt Ritchie - 9

Colby Bishop - 8