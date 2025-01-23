Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gaffer For A Day, Brooke Smedley, aged 27, from Copnor, assesses Pompey’s 3-1 win over Stoke...

How do you rate Pompey’s display?

I heard someone saying we are mustard at home and custard away. It’s spot on.

It was a really well-worked performance. Common with most home games, we are set up in the way that we should be, we know what to do, the top four in the 4-2-4 press seem to work so well together.

Given what’s on the bench as support, whenever one of those four go off or don’t start, there is a disjoint with how we press.

Jordan Williams was Gaffer For A Day Brooke Smedley's choice as Pompey's man of the match against Stoke. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Matt Ritchie is so vital, you can hear his voice over the crowd most games. His leadership is fantastic and important to the team.

Surely there can be only one man of the match?

We’ve been quite blessed in the fact our right-back position, although a bit unorthodox at times, has always been relatively good this season. That’s whether it has been Terry Devlin filling in or Zak Swanson coming back.

If they all had a clean bill of health, I would still probably go for Swanson, but that’s only because we have seen him play plenty of times. Our experience of seeing Williams there is limited.

For me, if he keeps doing this, though, he will be taking that spot off Swanson, easily.

What do you make of the transfer window so far?

Before the window starts, you can’t come out with a very bold statement saying we will not get relegated - and then don’t show it in the recruitment.

Still, the calibre of signings so far with the experienced Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden have been fantastic additions. You can see Hayden’s quality, he oozes more calmness on the midfield than what Dozzell gives you and should be playing at a much higher level.

Thomas Waddingham is one for the future, I do see him as a maybe last 15-20 minutes, on for Bishop to allow him to have that bit of a rest. While Hayden Matthews is clearly a long-term target and comes with good reviews.

Now we need a left-back that’s cover, someone like Harvey Vale from Chelsea would be a great choice. Then wingers, one from each side, especially now Paddy Lane is out for the season.

If you recruit well, if you recruit a good left-back, and if you recruit two good wingers, you can’t moan at the window.

Lovely tributes to Alec Lumb too.

It’s a community. In current times, when there are obviously divides in who believes what is better for the club, ultimately the Pompey family comes together when it’s needed.

The flowers placed on his seat was a fantastic touch. You’ll find that some clubs will give their condolences, but Pompey go the extra mile.

Then there was that tribute from Callum Lang after scoring our second goal. He peeled off towards the North Stand and ran up to the area, blowing a kiss and making a love sign with his hands.

Pompey paid tribute to the memory of Alec Lumb after his tragic death at Fratton Park on Saturday. Fans then roared on their team to a big win over Stoke - here’s the work of our photographer Jason Brown capturing the evening’s events. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Nicolas Schmid - 8

Jordan Williams - 9

Marlon Pack - 8

Rob Atkinson - 8

Connor Ogilvie - 8

Freddie Potts - 8

Isaac Hayden - 8

Matt Ritchie - 8

Callum Lang - 8

Josh Murphy - 7

Colby Bishop - 8