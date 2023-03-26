Gaffer For A Day, Ron Parker, chose Joe Rafferty as his man of the match against Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What did you make of the performance?

Port Vale are a team we should be beating if we want to get into the play-offs, but this is an extremely average mid-table League One side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That first half was bad, but how many have we had? This is the worst season quality-wise I have ever seen at Pompey.

You’ve got Ryan Tunnicliffe and Louis Thompson, who are both quite deep players, and we bypassed the midfield, we’ve done it for years.

When we have the ball in defence and any team presses us, you can see the sheer horror in the eyes of our defenders, they are not comfortable and want to get rid of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what do you think of Pompey's play-off chances?

Apart from Colby Bishop, name me a player who gets into the teams of Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth, Ipswich or – the best side I’ve seen – Barnsley?

Owen Dale is a fabulous player but, by golly, his end product is non-existent, Reeco Hackett wouldn’t have the luxury of being on my subs bench, Tunnicliffe wasn’t even interested last year.

I don't want to get into the play-offs, imagine coming up against Barnsley or Ipswich home and away. It could be six or seven nil. George Hirst would have five against us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, Pompey can easily make the play-offs, but I’m slightly worried by that. Imagine what would happen if we did get promoted? The ground looks great, but we are not Championship material yet.

A mixed day for Bishop too.

Bishop must go into a game dressed in armour or a body shield, the poor guy is kicked from pillar to post, with people man-handling him and throwing him around.

Considering the amount of abuse he gets from the opposition, the guy has done brilliantly, definitely player of the season, there’s no-one else to touch him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re never going to keep him, every decent player we get leaves, whether it’s Jack Whatmough, Matt Clarke or Enda Stevens.

Anyone that’s any good, clubs say “We’ll have a bit of that” and off they go. I can’t see Bishop staying.

His reputation has soared in a mediocre team which he’s had to do a lot of the work for, as well as scoring 23 goals.

Who was your man of the match?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It should be judged over the 90 minutes, not just one bright moment, and could have been Bishop but for missing that penalty.

So I’m naming Joe Rafferty, who is solid, never lets us down, and that great tackle at the end of the game epitomised him as a player.

We have missed him enormously when out injured. He’s a great crosser of the ball, can actually attack and defend well, his positional skills are phenomenal, and you don’t often see him make an unfair challenge.

He’s easily first choice ahead of Zak Swanson. I’ve not made much of Swanson, to be honest. Like Denver Hume, he has yet to prove capable of stepping into the first-team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Macey – 5

Joe Rafferty – 7

Sean Raggett – 5

Ryley Towler (Clark Robertson – 5) – 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Ogilvie – 5

Louis Thompson – 6

Ryan Tunnicliffe – 5

Paddy Lane (Michael Jacobs – 6) – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Dale – 4

Reeco Hackett – 4